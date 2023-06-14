Alight Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Alight Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. GLOBALFOUNDRIES makes up approximately 1.7% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 201,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 39,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,212,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.95. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GFS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

