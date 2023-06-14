Alight Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $142,412,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,236,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,936,000 after buying an additional 2,766,866 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $87,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,960,000 after buying an additional 2,046,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $70,210,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,905. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

