Albar Capital Ltd Sells 516,343 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Albar Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,343 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises 5.1% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.29.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

