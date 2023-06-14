Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Alta Park Capital LP

Alta Park Capital LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,886 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 4.4% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $31,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,574,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 171,572 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 17,335 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $12,433,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,564,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,214 shares of company stock valued at $54,485,870 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $233.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.85, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $234.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.85.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

