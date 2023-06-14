Alight Capital Management LP Makes New $4.12 Million Investment in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 135,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,000. Green Plains comprises 4.4% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alight Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Green Plains at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Green Plains by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Brian Peterson sold 33,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,004,520.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,270.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brian Peterson sold 33,641 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,270.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,369.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,641 shares of company stock worth $3,837,810. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $41.25.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

