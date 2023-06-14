3,386 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.57.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

