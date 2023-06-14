Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.8% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP opened at $220.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

