Almitas Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,800 ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 781,932 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 349,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 204,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 143,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,394 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,955 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $908,800.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,157,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,348,691.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 73,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,207 in the last three months.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

