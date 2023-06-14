711,535 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Alta Park Capital LP

Alta Park Capital LP bought a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 711,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,713,000. Block comprises approximately 6.3% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alta Park Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of Block as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 2.0% during the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 1.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,846 shares of company stock worth $15,386,284. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.