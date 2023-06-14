AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,278,171,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,868,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,289,000 after purchasing an additional 77,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,114,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,320. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Shares of MU stock opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

