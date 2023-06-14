Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is Altimeter Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Altimeter Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,369,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632,337 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for 60.4% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,206,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $173.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.12. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66.
In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,524 shares of company stock worth $29,051,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
