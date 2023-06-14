Ambassador Advisors LLC Decreases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 0.9% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,398,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in KLA by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in KLA by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 146,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 70,456 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $11,482,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KLA Stock Performance

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $479.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.00. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $482.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

