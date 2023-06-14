41,764 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 41,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000. Generac accounts for about 0.9% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Generac by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $87,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $80,790,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $50,038,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $123.91 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $282.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,598,800. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

