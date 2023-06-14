Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,915,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Henry Schein by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,820,000 after purchasing an additional 597,877 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,928 shares of company stock worth $5,798,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

