APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stake Boosted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 931,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $17,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 541.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in APi Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APG opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.53. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $25.64.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

APG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at $101,791,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at $101,791,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

