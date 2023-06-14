4,567 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after acquiring an additional 736,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,059,000 after acquiring an additional 465,470 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,110,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE O opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.