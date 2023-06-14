Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Ingevity worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,694.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ingevity during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Ingevity stock opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.57. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $46.52 and a 52 week high of $90.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

