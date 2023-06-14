Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 138,069 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,069 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $19,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

