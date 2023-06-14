Applied Capital LLC FL Invests $239,000 in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,272,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after buying an additional 225,143 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,259,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,596,000 after buying an additional 261,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.3 %

BNS stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $63.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Barclays downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.06.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.