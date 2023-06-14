24,182 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,182 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

