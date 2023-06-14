Applied Capital LLC FL Invests $1.93 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 1.9% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,056,000 after purchasing an additional 116,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,674,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,379,000 after purchasing an additional 230,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,986,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.7 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $368.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $369.72.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,759,435 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

