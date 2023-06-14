Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of DT Midstream worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.0% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,675,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,732,000 after purchasing an additional 141,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44,461 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DTM opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

