Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.3% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Danaher by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 16,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $241.27 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.97.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

