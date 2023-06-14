Aspen Grove Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average of $115.45.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

