Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

