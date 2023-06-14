AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $883,760. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.04.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.