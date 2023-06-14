AlphaCore Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

