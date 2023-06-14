Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 303.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle updated its Q1 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.72. The stock has a market cap of $315.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $123.99.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after buying an additional 1,618,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

