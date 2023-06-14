4,920 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

