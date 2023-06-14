44,363 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Aspen Grove Capital LLC

Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,045,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.9% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $437.31 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $437.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.35. The company has a market cap of $325.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

