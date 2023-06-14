3,777 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,008 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $109,657,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of RTX opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
