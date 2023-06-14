Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 123 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $853,470,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $12,262,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $138.34 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $244.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

