Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 122 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in AutoZone by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AutoZone by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,421.70 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,959.58 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,572.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,491.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 64.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,697.05.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

