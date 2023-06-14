890 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,196 shares of company stock valued at $9,735,437. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MCK opened at $397.00 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.27 and its 200 day moving average is $370.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

