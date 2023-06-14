Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 6,732 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average is $74.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

