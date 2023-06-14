Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Boosted by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,347,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 13.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $101,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after buying an additional 241,184 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

