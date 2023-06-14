Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,417,000 after purchasing an additional 192,750 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $437.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $437.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.35.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

