Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

