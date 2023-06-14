Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.0% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 104,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 156,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

