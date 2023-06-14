Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $581,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.86 and a 52-week high of $186.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

