Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,955 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPYV opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
