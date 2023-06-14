Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 82,150 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,150 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up 2.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $25,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Gpwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

