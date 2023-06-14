Anomaly Capital Management LP Has $95.85 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 270.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456,042 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands accounts for about 4.3% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $95,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $297,908,000 after buying an additional 2,344,064 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after buying an additional 2,061,378 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $212,085,000 after buying an additional 2,005,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after buying an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after buying an additional 1,566,378 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms recently commented on LVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

NYSE:LVS opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of -82.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

