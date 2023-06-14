85,814 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by Anomaly Capital Management LP

Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,814 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 616.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,239 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

NASDAQ EA opened at $127.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

