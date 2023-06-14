AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Increased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.