Apexium Financial LP Sells 4,004 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Apexium Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

