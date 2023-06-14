Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $66,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

