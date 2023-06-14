Atom Investors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atom Investors LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,651,000. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. RF&L Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 459,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,188,000 after acquiring an additional 171,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $187.94 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.69 and a 200-day moving average of $180.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.