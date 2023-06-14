Atom Investors LP Purchases New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,443 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.5% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 105.5% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Shares of COST opened at $522.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $443.20 and a 12 month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

