35,000 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Acquired by Ascendant Capital Management LLC

Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,678,000. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 409,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 141,302 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 346,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 286,848 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

